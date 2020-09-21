Google Pay rolls out NFC-Based tokenised card payment in India

“We are hopeful that the tokenisation feature will further encourage users to transact securely and safely in the current times, and expand merchant transactions both online and offline.”

New Delhi: Google Pay in collaboration with Visa and banking partners on Monday rolled out tokenisation across its platform, enabling users to safely transact with their cards and use the Tap-to-pay feature on near-field communication (NFC)-enabled point of sale (POS) terminals and online merchants.

The feature is now available to users of Axis and SBI Card, with Kotak and more banks expected to follow suit very soon. With tokenisation, Google Pay Android users can use their debit or credit card to make payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone without having to physically share their credit or debit card details.

“We are hopeful that the tokenisation feature will further encourage users to transact securely and safely in the current times, and expand merchant transactions both online and offline,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head: Google Pay and NBU-India.

The feature also works with online merchants, delivering more native and seamless OTP experiences without any redirects to 3D Secure sites. With tokenisation, Google Pay will enable NFC-capable Android devices to make contactless payments at over 2.5 million Visa merchant locations.

It will allow users to scan and pay at more than 1.5 million Bharat QR enabled merchants and the customers can pay bills and recharges from within their Google Pay app using their card.

“Visa recently crossed over 1 billion token credentials globally and with Google Pay live in India, we expect these numbers to rise significantly. We are excited to partner with Google to further accelerate digital payment innovations in times to come for the Indian market and beyond,” said TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa, India & South Asia.

To enable the tap and pay feature using the smartphone phone, users will have to do a one-time set up by entering their card details and follow it by entering the OTP they get from the bank to add their card to the Google Pay app.

After the registration, the feature can be used to make payments at NFC-enabled terminals, the company said. “We are already live for Axis and SBI Cardholders with Visa payments network and are working closely with Kotak and other banking partners to further expand the adoption of card-based payments with tokenisation in India,” Sivanandan added.