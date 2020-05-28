Google Pay’s Spot launched in Telangana

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: As the fight against the spread of Covid-19 continues in India, Google Pay added a few new options on the product to make lives easier for users, as they observe social distancing. Nearby Stores, a Spot launched on Google Pay, helps users see which stores that provide essential goods are open in their vicinity.

Originally rolled in a few cities across India, this is now available in 35 cities. In addition, merchants can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. Places where Nearby Stores Spot on Google Pay will be available in Telangana are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Secunderabad.

In aid of the Covid-19 efforts, Google Pay has also launched a Coronavirus Spot which provides users the latest, official safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and also links to a variety of charities accepting donations to support relief work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .