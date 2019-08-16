Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in Aug

By | Published: 3:29 pm

San Francisco: Google is rolling out a major Chrome OS update for the month of August, complete with new features like improved media playback, an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and more.

For media controls, one can now open system menu and see all of the tabs or apps on Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

A “Clear all” button has also arrived for notifications. With this, one can now check and clear notifications from Play Store apps on Chromebook and dismiss notifications with the “Clear all” button.