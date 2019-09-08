Google search gets personalised TV, movie recommendations

By | Published: 12:34 pm

San Francisco: Google has announced a new feature which would make personalised recommendations of what to watch, including both TV shows and movies, to make its search tool more user-friendly.

The new tool appears only when users search for things such as “what to watch” or “good shows to watch” from their smartphones. Google is making it easier to help users to watch by swiping left to dislike or right to like a particular show or movie.

“When you are settling in for a movie night or figuring out which shows you might want to binge before they return this fall, it’s not always easy to choose from all the options out there. If you’re like me, you have a few different streaming subscriptions, and you might find yourself spending more time browsing across multiple apps than actually watching a movie or TV show,” Matt Sheets, a product manager at Google Search, wrote in a blog post introducing the new tool.

“That is why we created an easy way for you to find recommendations on Google when you search for things like ‘what to watch’. To start, you can choose which TV and movie subscriptions you already have. You will not only get personalised recommendations for what’s available to you but also quickly see where to watch your picks.”

The new search feature is currently available in the US and it is likely to launch in the UK and other markets in the coming months.