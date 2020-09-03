Google unveils research institute to explore human-AI interaction

The National AI Research Institute for Human-AI Interaction and Collaboration has been formed in partnership with the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

San Francisco: Google has announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) institute research that will support work on interaction between people and AI — like speech, written language, visuals and gestures — and how to make these interactions more effective.

Google will provide $5 million in funding to support the institute.

“We will also offer AI expertise, research collaborations, and Cloud support for Institute researchers and educators as they advance knowledge and progress in the field of AI,” the tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

The research, tools and techniques from the institute will be developed with human-centered principles in mind: social benefit, inclusive design, safety and robustness, privacy, and high standards of scientific excellence, consistent with the Google AI Principles.

Google said that research projects will engage a diverse set of experts, educate the next generation and promote workforce development, and broaden participation from underrepresented groups and institutions across the country.

All research outcomes will be published to advance knowledge and progress in the field.

Google has been working in this area over the last several years.

Studies have shown that humans and AI systems operating together can make smarter decisions than either acting alone.

“In the past few years we’ve seen the increasing use of AI to support people and their decision making in sectors like medicine, education, transportation and agriculture,” Google said.

“People and AI systems shape each other, and in order to realize the full potential of AI for social benefit, positive and productive human-AI interaction and collaboration is critical”.