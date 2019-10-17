Google’s AI-powered camera product bites the dust

By | Published: 1:39 pm

San Francisco: The US based search engine giant Google has quietly retired its AI-powered camera product ‘Google Clips’, because the actual product listing has been removed from the company’s online store.

Google Clips was launched in 2017 for $249. It features a 12-megapixel sensor, 130-degree field-of-view lens and 8GB of internal memory.

AI-powered Google Clips is a small camera designed to leverage modern technology in order to automatically capture and preserve life’s most memorable moments, 9TO5Google reported.

According to reports, Google is discontinuing the product because it was not able to create its special place in the market due to its high price. Beyond that, many users found that the camera did not function quite as well as they had hoped it would.

Though, the US based search engine giant provided a few updates to improve the overall performance of the camera, it failed to impress the potential users.