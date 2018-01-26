Gopala Krishna bags double in badminton tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: D Gopala Krishna of CDA Secunderabad won the men’s singles and men’s doubles titles in the 9th All India Defence Accounts Department (DAD) Badminton Tournament held in the Multi-purpose hall, AOC, Secunderabad.

In the singles event, Gopala Krishna defeated K Rama Krishna 21-9, 12-21, 23-21. In the men’s doubles event, Gopala Krishna teamed up with T Ramamurthy and triumphed over K Rama Krishna and V Sridhar 21-11, 21-14.

In the women’s singles final, Madhu Gyanchandani defeated Chitra Kashyap 21-5, 21-15.

Women: Singles: Madhu Gyanchandani bt Chitra Kashyap 21-5, 21-15; Doubles: N Gohane & Pratibha Shukla bt Madhu Gyanchandani & Monica Bansal 25-23, 22-20. Mixed Doubles: Kuldeep Bharti & Madhu Gyan Chandini bt Hari Kumar Melath & Madhumita Prashanth 21-14, 21-18.