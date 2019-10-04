Gopichand and Sampath Nandi team up again

By | Published: 9:18 pm

The hit combination of director Sampath Nandi and hero Gopichand has been, once again after Goutham Nanda, chosen by producer Srinivas Chitturi for his production no 3 preceded by a superhit film U-Turn.

The muhurat for launching the project was performed on Thursday in Ramanaidu Studio with stalwarts being present at the event. Milky beauty Tamannaah was paired opposite Gopichand in the film which was going to be made with a high budget.

Boyapati Srinu has clapped the board for the first shot and Margani Bharath Ram, MP from Rajahmundry, switched on the camera. Senior producers BVSN Prasad, Radha Mohan and young director Prasanth Varma attended the muhurat and extended their best wishes.

Gopichand said that he was very happy to work with director Sampath Nandi for the second time and with Tamannaah for the first time. “Though we have been trying to team up, we could not get the right script. I’m happy to work with such passionate producers like Srinivas and Pawan. The role of Tamannaah is very purposeful in the film,” Gopichand said.

Sampath Nandi said that the story was written in the backdrop of sports and Gopichand would be seen as the coach to the AP female kabaddi team. Tamannaah will be seen in the role of a coach to the Telangana Kabaddi team. Tamannaah expressed her happiness over being cast in such a wonderful character.

