Gopichand stresses on staying injury free

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand believes the Indian shuttlers need to improve their fitness levels to do well in the upcoming tournaments this season.

When asked about the performance of Indian players so far this year, the former All England champion said he thinks that there is room for improvement. “I have been talking to players about the need to stay injury free for the upcoming tournaments. The training is going on vigorously. Hopefully, we will be able to improve our fitness and injury worries.”

Gopichand expects improved performances from next month when there are tournaments in Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. “Hopefully, we will have good performances,” Gopichand said on the sidelines of the foundation laying (Bhumi Puja) ceremony for a new badminton training centre, sports science centre and a coach development centre at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli.

This year has been a mixed one to India so far as Saina Nehwal is the only one from the country to bag a major international title after clinching the Indonesia Masters following an injury to Carolina Marin in the final. B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also reached the finals of Barcelona Spain Masters and India Open Super 500 event. However, they lost to Shi Yu Qi and Viktor Axelsen respectively.

Talking about the role of State government in developing badminton, the 45-year-old Gopichand said he is happy with the help provided by the government. “The government has been helping us in many ways. Hyderabad has now become a hub for badminton enthusiasts. So, we have requested the government and the sports association to conduct more tournaments in Hyderabad so that the players will get enough opportunities to perform. The government has responded positively to our request,” Gopichand added.

Talking about the facilities in the new centre, Gopichand said it is great to have six air-conditioned courts. “Most of the international events are held in weather-controlled, air-conditioned courts. Some of the players who participated in those tournaments also found it difficult to adjust in the past. We wanted to address this issue. So, to actually have them for practice, is something very good,” he said.

