Gopichand’s Chanakya wraps up shoot

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Chanakya starring actor Gopichand and Mehreen in the lead roles, is being directed by Thiru. This film has completed the shooting and the post-production work is going on simultaneously.

On this note, the producers of the film have locked the teaser launch date. The teaser will be released on September 9 evening. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing music for the film while Vetri is the cinematographer.

Gopichand has pinned good hopes and his new look posters so far have caused a stir on social media with overwhelming response from fans. Anil Sunkara is bankrolling Chanakya under AK Entertainments banner. Release is anticipated for Dasara.

