GOs issued for CRM works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders according permission to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for entrusting road maintenance works in the city to private agencies under Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM).

The GHMC had floated tenders inviting private agencies to take up road maintenance works that include sweeping activity and greenery on the roads. Tenders were floated in seven packages and the State government accorded permission to the civic body for allotting the works to lowest bidders.

Of the seven work packages, government orders were issued for four packages on November 23. Orders for the other three packages will also be issued in a couple of days, said GHMC Chief Engineer Mohd Ziauddin.

The civic body is roping in private agencies to take up maintenance works covering 709 kms of 401 major roads and other thoroughfares under the CRM. It is not just the main carriageway, the agencies will be entrusted with the task of maintaining greenery on the medians too.

After finalising agencies for all the works, agreements will be signed and works commence in a fortnight, he said.

The total estimated contract value of these works was about Rs 1,827 crore and it will be a five-year contract. The payments will be made in two components of capital expenditure and operation and maintenance expenditure. If the agencies, fail to follow or maintain the key performance indicators, they will be penalised accordingly, he said.

The quality of works taken up by the private agencies will be checked by the municipal corporation and a third party agency as well and a special complaint facilitating road users to lodge complaints of poor road maintenance or any related issues, is to be put in place.

