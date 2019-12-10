GoT star Kit Harington on 1st Golden Globe nomination

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Los Angeles: Actor Kit Harington has branded himself as the “loner throner” after being the only “Game of Thrones” star to get a Golden Globes 2020 nomination.

Harington has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series/Drama, and will compete against Brian Cox for ‘Succession’, Rami Malek for ‘Mr. Robot’, Tobias Menzies for ‘The Crown’ and Billy Porter for ‘Pose’. The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.

“I’m the ‘loner throner’, it seems,” Harington told hollywoodreporter.com about his nomination, the only one that the popular fantasy show received for its eighth and final season.

“I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the loner throner,” he added.

Harington’s nomination marks the actor’s first ever Golden Globes nomination. He says he was at home in London when the nominations were announced.

“I didn’t expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful,” he said.

“Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it. This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it. I loved every moment of it. I loved the character. It’s a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense,” added the actor, who essayed role of Jon Snow in the show.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss brought alive the world of “Game of Thrones” on the small screen in 2011. On the surface, the show, based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, comes across as a thrilling quest to the coveted Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times. The show aired in India on Star World.

Harington says he will miss the whole cast at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, to be be held on January 5 here.

“Obviously, I’m sad I’m not going to be there with Emilia Clarke, Peter (Dinklage), the rest of the cast, or (David Benioff and Dan Weiss)Â… obviously, I wanted everyone to be nominated, and I feel like they should, as anyone who loves their show and loves their cast and crew would feel and want. I’m happy for my nomination, and I’d love the show to be represented (more), but it won an Emmy, and it wasn’t nominated for a Globe. So I’ll represent the show on my own. I’ll do my best,” he said.

“This (nomination) feels full circle, too. It’s a lovely way to say goodbye to the character. It’s a lovely way to say goodbye to the show. It’s perfect, in my book,” Harington added.