Gotabaya has a tough task ahead

By | Published: 21st Nov 2019 12:05 am 10:51 pm

The widely anticipated victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka’s presidential election proves one thing for sure: more than a decade after the decimation of the LTTE, the island nation remains fractured on ethnic lines, in some ways more than it ever was. The good thing is that Gotabaya (we are using the first name since there are many Rajapaksas in the ruling party) realises this and has stated his willingness to work for everyone, the minorities included.

In a candid admission rare for politicians who tend to claim everyone voted for them, Gotabaya admitted after being sworn in as the President in the temple town of Anuradhapura, amid blessings from Buddhist monks, that he had been confident of winning the electoral battle with support only from the majority Sinhalese community. “I told the minorities to join me. I did not receive their support. But I will make sure that I will be President for everyone,” he told his cheering supporters, quickly promising to protect Sinhala culture and heritage.

Public Pledge

His public pledge notwithstanding, Gotabaya will not find the job of bringing about ethnic and community amity easy. In some ways, he himself is to blame for the distrust Tamils and Muslims have in him. I interacted with Gotabaya fairly regularly on telephone, when he, as the Defence Secretary and then President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s younger brother, presided over a brutal war against the Tamil Tigers that left thousands dead.

In the many conversations we had, I became convinced that he was a man who would not give, unlike earlier Sri Lankan politicians, any quarter to the LTTE, come what may. At the start of 2009, he told me confidently, that the LTTE would be “finished” that very year – an assertion I must admit I found it somewhat difficult to believe then.

Curshing LTTE

But Gotabaya achieved his aim, even if the road to victory was splattered with the blood of thousands of innocent Tamil civilians who were caught between the combatants on both the sides. History was made on May 19, 2009, when LTTE founder leader Velupillai Prabhakaran lay dead along with his closest associates. Some of Prabhakaran’s aides who had earlier wanted to surrender were mowed down. Nothing was left of Prabhakaran’s family too. Gotabaya was of the firm view that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) needed to be destroyed by its roots.

Gotabaya was not only disdainful of the international mediation in the Sri Lankan conflict but he also wanted to finish the war before the Lok Sabha elections concluded in India in 2009. It was in the air then that the BJP-led NDA (which included diehard LTTE supporters) could displace the Congress-led UPA in New Delhi and pressure could be applied on Colombo to go slow on the military front. Although publicly it was not stated, the highest echelons in the UPA government had no sympathy for the LTTE, which had made Sonia Gandhi a widow way back in 1991.

But the military burial of the LTTE was celebrated widely in Sri Lanka as some kind of a Sinhalese victory over Tamils, adding to the festering wounds in the Tamil community. Tamils who lost their innocent near and dear ones for the simple mistake that they lived in the war zone have been demanding justice since then. As the Rajapaksas were seen as the culprits, the Tamils largely voted even in this presidential election for Sajith Premadasa, son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who himself was assassinated by the LTTE at a May Day rally in Colombo in 1993.

Sri Lankan Muslims

Once the LTTE was crushed, hardliners in the Sinhalese Buddhist majority, who make up for some 70% of the population, got after the Muslims. Sri Lankan Muslims, who are mainly into business and trade, had traditionally lived in peace in the country amid the Sinhalese – unlike the Tamils who were concentrated in the north and east of the island or the central tea-growing hills.

As the violence against the community persisted, it was but natural that some of the more radical Muslim youngsters would decide on revenge — and get the ready backing of the opportunistic Islamic State. The suicide bombings in Colombo and elsewhere by Muslim fundamentalists that left over 250 people dead in April this year has only deepened the cracks between the Sinhalese and Muslim communities, with predictable behaviour in this presidential battle.

On the reasoning that India didn’t do more in the war against the LTTE, Gotabaya, both during the fighting and later, extended a warm hand of friendship with both Pakistan and China, raising eyebrows in New Delhi. The ouster of Mahinda Rajapaksa as President in 2015 was widely viewed in Sri Lanka as a political coup overseen by New Delhi for his “anti-India” postures.

Peace with India

After sulking initially over the way power was snatched from them, the Rajapaksas decided to make peace with India. Mahinda Rajapaksa visited India and brother-cum-President Gotabaya described India as a “relative” after being declared the new President. China, Gotabaya and his aides emphasised, was only a trading partner – a comment that shows they have realised India’s sensitivities in its immediate neighbourhood. But Gotabaya will be no one’s puppet.

Keeping New Delhi in good humour is one thing; ensuring national unity in the real sense is another. Gotabaya will have to decide, in practice, if he wants to be seen as a Buddhist or a Sri Lankan leader. He also cannot keep brushing away the charges of military atrocities simply because the past is history. More importantly, he will have to make sure that Tamils and Muslims also see him as their very own, not as a Sinhalese out to deny them their due.

(The author is a long-standing Sri Lanka watcher and the author of three books on the ethnic conflict, including the only biography of Prabhakaran)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.