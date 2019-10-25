Goud vows to make Gadwal tourist hub

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud assured that he would strive to develop Sangala Cheruvu mini-tank bund on par with the Tank Bund in Hyderabad. He inaugurated two boats meant for tourists at Sangala Cheruvu on Friday and took a ride along with Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy and Collector K Sasanka.

Goud said Rs 3.5 crore was being spent to develop Gadwal as a tourist destination. Boating and other developmental activities at the mini-tank bund site were being done to create a leisure space where locals can have a good time.

He said permanent water availability for boating, laying walking tracks along the bund, installing lights, construction of Bathukamma ghat and other works were being taken up near the tank. He said the two boats, which have a seating capacity of 24, were procured at a cost of Rs 34 lakh. He said within two months, works for tank bund would be completed.

