Gourmet dining across oceans

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Cruising across oceans and scuttling things on the deck to serve customers is Omkar Wani’s top priority. Catering food in a cruise for a non-stop 14 hours is not easy, the heat and perspiration makes it impossible for an apprentice chef to accomplish day-to-day challenges.

Omkar started his voyage at the age of 22. Being a chef in a country like India can be rough in terms of competition and prospects. Passion and expertise alone can get one to the top.As a child, Omkar was always inclined towards doing something big in the field of art, and sculpting proved to be alluring.“I don’t want to beat around the bush… honestly, food literally cherry-picked me, and then I studied at the best culinary school. In the induction session, I realised that gourmet cooking is not as extravagant as it may sound. It enmeshes a lot of running around and meeting deadlines. From veggie-carving to picking up techniques of ancient cooking, I started implementing my ideas in full swing.

The experience was just so divine… avant-garde style of living did pay off in the end,” he explains.Omkar was on a cruise for about 18 months, travelling across 40 countries starting from Sydney to Korea. Apart from running the kitchen and live grill counter, he was also a part of ‘Ramen Station’ entailing Asian blends such as sake, and a cluster of seafood.

Talking about his encounter, he says, “It was super gruelling, there were no specific work timings as such. While running the live grill station, amid the hustle-bustle of 1,000 customers, I would run out of ingredients. Going up all the way to another deck to bring down ingredients was way frantic than I imagined. However, I started appreciating it all. The pressure and hard work I put into plating up before deadlines was exhilarating.”

When asked about an alternative for junk food, he says, “I believe in eating what makes me happy, so put your happiness in being fit; you’ll automatically start looking for healthier options. In a quest for innovation, I tried bitter gourd fritters, and, surprisingly, everybody loved it. My ‘potato beetroot parathas’ were an instant hit. To avoid carbs, adding boiled beets turned out to be a marvellous innovation.” So, Omkar feels plating a meal is all about modernising ancient practices to create healthy picks.

