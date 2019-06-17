Goutham, Sashya bag chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:19 pm

Hyderabad: Ch Goutham Akhil and Sashya Sigareddy emerged under-15 boys and girls champions in the 20th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at Yoga Hall, LB Stadium. Goutham scored a total of 4.5 points from 5 rounds while Sashya secured 3 points to win the title. In the under-13 boys and girls categories Sankanth Reddy (5 points) and Amrutha Bhagavathula (4.5 points) won the titles.

Winners: Boys: U-7: 1. Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati (5), 2. Ashrith Nistala (4),3. Charan Battu (4); U-9: 1. Nihal Parvataneni (5), 2. Aaryn Rudrapati (4.5), 3. Andabatla Satvik (4); U-11: 1. Dhruva Thota (5), 2. Viswajith Sai Bollam (4.5), 3. Surya Saahas Reddy (4); U-13:1. Sankanth Reddy (5), 2. M Mukund Tushar (4),3. Dhanvi Boggavapu (4); U-15: 1. Ch Goutham Akhil (4.5), 2. Himanshu Agarwal (4), 3. Surya Alakanti (4).

Girls: U-7: 1. Chepuri Manasa (3), 2. Eturi Tanushri (3), 3. K Deepthi (3); U-9: 1. Thota Hrithika (3.5), 2. P Lahari (3), 3. Reya Reddy Kamireddy (2.5); U-11: 1. Asma Maryam Begum (3.5), 2. G Satya Sai Eshanvi (3.5), 3. Amulya Bhagavatula (3); U-13: 1. Amrutha Bhagavathula (4.5), 2. P Jai Hari Chandana (4), 3. P Sanvi (3); U-15: 1. Sashya Sigareddy (3), 2. B Shreya Sharma (2), 3. M Manogna (1).

