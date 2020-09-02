Govardhan slams BJP for neglecting NH issues in Adilabad

Addressing the media at Jainath mandal centre, Govardhan regretted that the BJP government was least bothered to address the problem even as scores of lives were lost in mishaps due to lack of slip roads on the National Highway

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad TRS party’s spokesperson G Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday slammed the BJP for failing to take steps to prevent road accidents on Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway.

Addressing the media at Jainath mandal centre, Govardhan regretted that the BJP government was least bothered to address the problem even as scores of lives were lost in mishaps due to lack of slip roads on the National Highway. He recalled that Rs 40 crore was sanctioned to create slip roads following the efforts of former Adilabad MP G Nagesh and MLA Jogu Ramanna.

“In spite of availability of funds, the construction of the slip roads was not taken up so far. Due to inordinate delay in creating the facility, Adilabad district was increasingly registering road accidents, resulting in deaths of scores of motorists. The executing agency, Soma Infrastructure Private Limited should be held responsible,” he opined.

The spokesperson found fault with Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for showing negligence in addressing the problem. He warned that he along with leaders of the mandal would lay siege to the office of Project Director-NHAI, in Nirmal if the works were not commenced within a month. He wanted the authorities concerned to take steps for preventing the road mishaps on the road network.

