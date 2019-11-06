Governance in crisis, says Laxman

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Governance in Telangana is in crisis and the ongoing TSRTC strike is the best example in this regard, BJP State president K Laxman said on Wednesday. He said BJP, which so far extended support to the TSRTC strike, will now get into action by participating in all the agitation programmes.

Laxman asserted that the State government’s decisions, taken without the approval of the TSRTC Board, do not have any legal sanctity. The Board was not appointed till date, he said. Speaking to mediapersons after a State-level meeting of BJP leaders on the TSRTC strike at the party headquarters here, Laxman said there was a crisis in the State’s governance. He said the Centre was aware of all the activities happening in the State and will take appropriate action at the right time.

The BJP State leadership decided to extend complete support to TSRTC JAC in their strike. “There will be a long programme against the failures of the State government. We will come up with an action plan to intensify the RTC stir and work in coordination with TSRTC JAC,” he said.

The BJP State president said the TRS government will pay for its actions. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was getting into ridiculous arguments and blaming the Centre for his doing. The Chief Minister was creating confusion over the Motor Vehicle Act formulated by the Centre to give more freedom to States to improve public transport system. Laxman asserted that the Act does not mandate privatisation of RTCs and TRS Ministers themselves rejected the Central government’s Act in the State Legislative Assembly, but were now blaming the Centre as per their convenience.

Laxman pointed out that TSRTC had no governing body to approve the decisions of the State government, nor did it have any documentary evidence to prove its formation. He reiterated that bifurcation of assets and debts of APSRTC were not completed so far. “The Centre’s share in the Corporation is also not earmarked in the absence of the RTC Board,” he said, urging the State to resume talks with RTC JAC on demands other than the corporation’s merger with the government. Nizamabad MP D Arvind, former MP AP Jithender Reddy and other BJP State leaders were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .