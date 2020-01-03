Government initiatives push up groundwater level in Telangana

By | Published: 9:57 pm 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Positive impact of initiatives like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and impounding of water in tanks repaired under Mission Kakatiya is now visible. Groundwater level across the State has recorded an impressive increase with the average level rising by 2.99 metres in Telangana.

According to the State Groundwater Department the net levels of groundwater has increased in all the 33 districts of the State during the water year of 2019-20 up to December 31, with Sircilla topping the list and Adilabad district registering the lowest increase.

The Groundwater Department monitored water levels during December, 2019 through 964 piezometres (monitoring stations) covering 589 mandals and 33 districts of Telangana.

“A net rise in groundwater level of 2.99 m is observed during December, 2019 as compared to December, 2018 and the rise is observed in all districts. A minimum rise of 0.13 m is observed in Adilabad and maximum rise of 8.12 m in Sircilla district,” Dr Pandith Madhnure, director, Groundwater Department, said in his report. However a net fall in groundwater levels of 0.59 m is observed during December, 2019 compared to November in the same year.

Good rainfall

The report issued on Friday says during the water year 2019-20, State received rainfall of 964 mm against 845 mm of normal rainfall up to December 31, 2019 (from June 2019) and it ranges from 519 mm (Jogulamba) to 1,574 mm (Mulugu) and thus there is a 14% excess rainfall during this period in the State as compared to normal annual rainfall up to December 2019.

Twelve districts — Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, Peddapally, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar and Warangal(U) — received excess rainfall. Out of 33 districts, rise in water levels was observed only in three districts during December-2019 as compared to November-2019.

Between 2009 and 2019

An average rise in water levels compared with 2009 is observed in 439 out of 589 mandals and a fall is observed in 150 mandals of the State. The rise of 0.5 m is observed in 56 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 32 mandals, 1 m in 113 mandals and more than 2 m in 238 mandals.

These mandals fall in Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagitial, Nizamabad. Peddapally, Nirmal, Sircilla, Warangal(U), Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Yadadri (western), Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, central parts of Sangareddy, Jogulamba, Medak (eastern), Nagarkurnool (western) and Wanaparthy.

