Government open to pre-budget suggestions to revive economy

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kept the channel open for further sectoral intervention to put the economy back on the track in the upcoming 2020-21 Budget, if it’s brought to her notice during the pre-budget consultations, starting on Monday.

After a series of policy and fiscal stimulus to revitalise the economy, the Minister is now focussing on the Union Budget presentation, which is just 45 days away.

“I expect the policy interventions to start yielding results soon. As regards to various sectors, we have responded to the demands of interventions. I am keen to see the outcome of these steps. Budget is getting nearer. We are starting the pre-budget consultations from Monday,” she said on Friday.

The Minister will be holding pre-budget consultations with associations and trade bodies at North Block, here, with focus on ‘industry, services and trade’.

There are several issues under the Industry, Services and trade which will be discussed in the meeting to boost these sectors.

On Friday, the government presented a report card on steps taken to arrest the economic slowdown.

As per the Finance Ministry, Rs 4.47 lakh crore, which includes Rs 1.29 lakh crore for pooled buyouts of assets, support has been extended to the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and the housing finance companies (HFCs)

The government has helped PSUs clear dues up to Rs 61,000 crore. The PSU dues are now at Rs 4,877 crore. Other measures in the consumption basket, include supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) via bill discounting and tax refunds.

“The proposals amounting to around Rs 20,000 crore are expected to be approved over the next two weeks,” Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian said during the presentation.

According to the CEA, a Rs 25,000 crore Investment Fund to get stalled real estate projects moving is operational and the investment committee is completing due diligence on the first set of deals.

“Together, these measures are intended to bring more cash flow and foster consumption in the economy,” the CEA said.