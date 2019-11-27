Government orders border mapping to stop smuggling: MHA Sources

By | Published: 1:20 pm

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on cross border smuggling, the central government has decided to initiate the process of border mapping once again on fronts across the country, sources said in the union home ministry.

The government has ordered to get information on all smuggling routes at borders whether accessible by cycle or motorbikes, the sources said.

As per the sources, the government has also decided to seal the borders along Pakistan and Bangladesh completely, leaving no chance for cross border infiltration.

The union home ministry has held meetings with officials of all the para military forces, Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, besides the Customs in this regard, sources told IANS.

A special task force will also be formed to stop smuggling from across the borders on all fronts.

The task force is likely to include officials of the IB, the CBI, customs and the police to take action against the smugglers.