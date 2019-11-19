Government teacher commit suicide in Sangareddy 

By | Published: 12:07 am

Sangareddy: A 24-year-old government teacher, who joined in duties just a few months ago by clearing Teacher Recruitment Test-2017, committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday at a rented house where he had been staying with his colleague at Kangti mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district.

A suicide note was found in his room, Naveen said he was worried that he could not look after his mother even after getting job. “Mother, I am staying 150 km away from you. I could not take care of you. Excuse me mother,” Naveen, a resident of Teegul of Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district has written in the suicide note. Naveen’s mother Balamma had brought him up overcoming all the challenges after his father died when Naveen was just 12-year-old.

Cracking TRT-2017 to land in a government job, Naveen ended the hurdles of Balamma who has been facing over the years. However, the dream lived for a short while as Naveen took the extreme step to end his life.

Naveen was posted as an SGT at Primary School, Parsu Tanda of Kangti mandal recently. He used to reside in a rented room at Kangti mandal headquarters.

Since his roommate is also his colleague at the school, he took permission to return home a couple of hours early. On his return on Monday evening, his colleague, Ravindar found the room locked from inside. As Naveen failed to open the door and failed to take the phone calls, Ravindar called the police. They broke open the doors and found Naveen hanging from ceiling.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet ascertained by the Kangti police. A case was registered and the inquiry is on.

