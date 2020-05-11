Government will protect interest of weavers: KTR

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT, Industries and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said the State government was committed to protecting the interest of the weavers’ community in the State that had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating central lighting system, administrative building, workers’ canteen and sewing training centre at the Textile Park in Baddenapalli of Thangallapalli mandal in the district.

Stating that the Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal was the biggest of its kind in the country, he said a similar textile park was also being developed in Sircilla, where developmental works worth of Rs 14.50 crore had been taken up to provide basic facilities to workers. A training centre was also developed to provide training to weavers.

“Never before in the past has any government accorded the kind of priority that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given to the weavers’ community. The living condition of weavers has vastly transformed after the formation of Telangana State,” Rama Rao said, adding that the State government, to support the community, had started placing huge orders for Bathukamma sarees and clothes for Rajiv Vidhya Missions.

Besides these huge orders, a number of welfare schemes have also been designed and implemented for the welfare of the community people, he said, adding that 50 per cent subsidy was also being extended to handloom products.

Urging owners of powerlooms to take steps for the welfare of workers and extend support to weavers to ensure that they get one square meal a day and lead a dignified life, the Minister assured that the government would provide all the assistance required.

He also pointed out that he had written a letter to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani seeking Central assistance and incentives for the sector. The main aim of the government, he said, was to spread the weaving skills of Sircilla weavers across the world.

Later, Rama Rao distributed essential commodities to powerloom workers at a programme held at Markandaya Bhavan.

Director of Handlooms and Textile Shailaja Ramayyar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) Chairman Dornala Laxma Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .