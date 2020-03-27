Governor appraises President, VP on steps taken by Telangana

By | Published: 5:41 pm 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Video Conference with the President of India Ramnath Kovind and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday and appraised them of the steps initiated by the Telangana state Government in controlling the Corona Virus. Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories have participated in the Video conference .

Speaking on the occasion the Governor, has informed that, the state is under lockdown with effect from March 23, 2020. She informed that 44 positive cases are reported and no deaths have occurred in the state as on March 26. One person was discharged and remaining all patients is stable. All of them either have foreign travel history are in contact with persons who traveled abroad, she said.

The Governor said that the 20,475 persons who have history of foreign travel are kept under home quarantine and 1244 have completed home quarantine. She enlisted steps taken to disseminate information in which social media is used extensively used.

State level Control Room has been opened for round the clock coordination., a 104 Call Centre is being operated to clarify the doubts of the public and suggest the measures to be taken, and six laboratories have been established in Government Hospitals. She added that the ICMR has permitted 3 private labs to do the testing.

She told the President that all Community Health Centers, Area Hospitals, AYUSH hospitals have been identified as Level-I hospitals (a total of 151). These facilities should have stocks of consumables like sample collection kits, PPEs, N95 masks and other disposables. She said that six hospitals with ICU facilities are identified as Level-II hospitals, and seven hospitals are designated as Level-III hospitals, which will have ICU facilities and facilities for multi-disciplinary treatment.

The President and Vice President have lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling this challenge.

