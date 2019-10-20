Governor asks cabbies to call off stir in Telangana

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked agitating cab drivers to call off their strike in view of the ongoing stir by TSRTC employees. Responding to a plea from cab drivers associations, whose representatives met her at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening, she said their representations will be forwarded to the government. She also asked them to represent their issues to the government through the proper channels. Soundararajan urged the cab drivers not to put the public to inconvenience.

In their representations to the Governor, the Telangana State Taxi & Drivers Joint Action Committee urged her to intervene and ask the government to put an immediate stop to ‘Uber Commute’, a facility offered by Uber that allows private car owners to offer rides to others for a fare, of which Uber receives a commission. The drivers said this was illegal. They also urged her to impress upon the government to regulate app-based taxi or cab services to adhere to the Government of India guidelines.

