Governor calls Kaleshwaram crowning glory of Telangana

Hyderabad: Impressed by the Kaleshwaram project works which are being implemented in mission mode, State Governor ESL Narasimhan said the multi-crore irrigation project would be the foremost among the major success stories of the Telangana government.

Accompanied by Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, and irrigation officials, the Governor visited the key packages of the integrated project as part of the stock taking initiative. He said the government was going all out to give water from the project to the parched upland areas of the State.

The credit for making the project a reality goes singularly to the Chief Minister, he said, adding in lighter vein that it is high time KCR assumed a new surname to be known as ‘Kaleshwaram’ Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rao deserved the credit rightfully as ‘he had conceived this and made it a reality for the benefit of all of us’, he said. “Two years ago he came to me and gave a two-hour-long presentation with the support of Google Maps. He is the first Chief Minister to browse the computer on his own.”

“He explained the designs of the project, canals and the projected ayacut. It was his dream two years ago. Today it is becoming almost a reality. The project will help meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the State once and for all.”

Lauds Harish Rao

As far as the Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao is concerned, it goes without saying that he was working for Kaleshwaram day and night, the Governor said. By all means he deserved to be called “Kaleshwar Rao”. Great efforts of many people had made Kaleshswaram a reality, he said, adding workers from Jharkhand and Bihar were also working on the project. Enough attention was being paid to their well-being. I could interact with some of them. They were being served ‘rotis’ at the project site.”

“By the grace of God Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy, the project would be completed by June or July next. The project would be dedicated to the people of Telangana State. This is one of the mega projects in the country. I am happy with the progress.”

“The pace at which the works are being implemented in the tunnels was really amazing.” The surge pool itself appears like a mini-Godavari river, said the Governor commending once again the efforts of the Chief Minister, Irrigation Minister, Chief Secretary and their teams.