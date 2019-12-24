Governor Dhankar greeted with black flags at Jadavpur University

By | Published: 12:57 pm

Jadavpur: After being shown black flags by students at the Jadavpur University on Tuesday morning with placards that read “BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar, go back”, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the whole incident ‘unwholesome and worrisome situation’.

As the Governor has been invited for the convocation ceremony of Jadavpur University, protesting students greeted him with black flags and were heard shouting slogan — ‘Dhankar Go Back.” Taking to Twitter, Dhankar said he arrived at the varsity so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society.

“At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately, the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned insight. The worrisome situation,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Governor said 50 people have obstructed his way to the venue, adding that the system is being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations.

“The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. The system is held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is nowhere in sight. As constitutional head concerned,” he said.

“Media in such situations need to focus on public welfare as well and signal that student interests can’t be so put in jeopardy,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also alleged that Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor is “presiding total collapse of rule of law.” “A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding the total collapse of the rule of law. The ruinous state of affairs,” he said.

On Monday also, when Dhankar arrived at the university, he was shown black flags with posters reading ‘BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back’. Due to the protest, Dhankhar remained inside his car for some time as he was not able to get out of his vehicle.