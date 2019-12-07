Governor discusses steps to control Dengue in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan discussed pertinent issues related with dengue fever in the State with the Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava here on Friday.

According to a Raj Bhavan communiqué, Dr Balram Bhargava, Dr K Shankar, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine, R Amar Singh, Additional Director (Malaria); Nagaiah, Deputy Director (Malaria); and Saidulu, Consultant for Malaria were among the officers who called on the Governor.

It was suggested to reduce mortality in dengue cases in State by establishing a model unit of ICMR at GHMC or in medical institutions to tackle it. It was also advised to identify one Nodal Officer from Telangana to coordinate with the Director of ICMR and for establishment of ICMR in Telangana with support of the Telangana government.

Other proposals include, research and vaccine development, and treatment, reduction in source of mosquito breed, and, creation of awareness to public and medical fraternity in Telangana State. The Srilankan model, which helped to curtail mortality due to dengue will be explored in Hyderabad, with the help of ICMR on experiment basis. It was suggested to modify genetics in mosquito so that mosquito will kill the virus by biological control.

