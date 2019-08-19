Governor suffers ankle sprain, but “perfectly alright”

The governor, slightly indisposed after performing the rituals, as moved to the hospital in Gaya, according to officials sources.

Published: 19th Aug 2019  3:08 pmUpdated: 19th Aug 2019  3:42 pm
Governor ESL Narasimhan hospitalised in Gaya
File Photo: Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan

Hyderabad: Governor E S L Narasimhan was hospitalized in Gaya on Monday. Officials sources said that the Governor, who was on his way to New Delhi, visited a temple in Gaya.

He suffered a knee sprain while climbing the staircase of the temple and he was immediate taken to a local hospital.

Sources said that he was discharged from the hospital after treatment and he is out of danger . The Governor left for Delhi.

