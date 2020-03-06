Governor hails Telangana’s clean-up drives

By | Published: 9:49 pm 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government was getting ready with a new Land Administration and Management Policy, while a new Revenue Act was being mooted to control corruption and red-tape, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

She said the government already brought in new urban and rural policies to increase accountability among public representatives and activate the local bodies.

Also read Welfare top priority for Telnagana, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Addressing a joint session of the Assembly and the Council, the Governor said both Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi brought a visible change in the functioning of local bodies. It was because of Palle Pragathi that every village panchayat in Telangana got a tractor, a dumpyard and burial ground, apart from maintaining a nursery, she said.

“The State government accorded more responsibilities and powers to District Collectors with a view that the villages have to be improved by undertaking more progressive programmes. The powers hitherto with the Ministers were curtailed and given to the Collectors,” she said.

Funds for development works

About Rs 339 crore to villages and Rs 148 crore to urban areas was being released every month for development works. As part of the administrative reforms, the government created new districts, revenue divisions, mandals, gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. The Police Department was also revamped in a scientific way for better law and order administration, and monitoring. To protect the rights of citizens in the newly formed districts, the government created a new zonal system and 95 per cent reservations in jobs were given to the locals.

Industrial growth

TS-iPass, the single window policy which accords all the required permissions for an industry within 15 days, won accolades across the world. This was encouraging more industries to set up shop in Telangana. So far, 12,427 industries got permissions under TS-iPass. With this, the State got Rs 2.4 lakh crore worth investments, with 14 lakh additional employment generated.

IT sector

IT exports were at Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14, which increased exponentially to Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2018-19. During the last year, the average growth rate in IT exports in the country was 8.9 per cent against 16.89 per cent in the State. “Efforts are on to spread the IT sector to other tier-2 cities and towns in the State by creating proper infrastructure facilities,” the Governor said.

Stating that Telangana was known for its Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb and was the symbol of communal harmony, Soundararajan said people from all faiths were living here in harmony for centuries.

“The government is fully committed to uphold the unity among its people and to protect the secular fabric of the State. It will respect every religion and celebrate all festivals, besides acting sternly against those trying to create communal tensions. It will suppress such attempts with an iron hand,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter