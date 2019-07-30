Governor Harichandan for Vizag on Wednesday

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:40 pm

Visakhapatnam: The new Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will be on a two-day visit to the city on July 31 and August 1.

The Governor will arrive here by a special flight from Vijayawada at 9.10 am on Wednessay and visit the Eastern Naval Command. After visiting various areas of ENC operational base, he will arrive at the Government Circuit House at 2 pm. He will visit the Kailasagiri Telugu museum and Dr Y S R City Central Park in the evening. On Thursday, he will visit Andhra University and Visakhapatnam port before returning to Vijayawada in the evening.

