Governor lauds Telangana Govt’s efforts in saving energy

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan commended the efforts of the Telangana government in saving valuable energy and said the State was one of the best in the country when it came to conservation.

She said this at the Telangana State Energy Conservation awards ceremony organised by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TSREDCO) here on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, called for conservation of energy by judiciously using electricity. He wanted people to take up energy conservation in a big way. Telangana is one of the States that has emulated his directions,” the Governor said.

She said Hyderabad saved power considerably by replacing all streetlights to LED bulbs. Terming the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as an “engineering wonder”, she said the project offers multiple advantages to farmers. “While construction of such a mega project required chopping of trees, crores of trees were planted again, making it one of the most environmental friendly irrigation projects in the country,” the Governor said.

She said greenery increased under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s flagship Haritha Haram initiative, which helps check the quantity of harmful carbon monoxide in the air. She also advised the awardees to help conserve water.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, in his address, said Telangana’s pioneering policies were emulated by other States. “At the time of the State’s formation, there was severe shortage of power. Lack of power was one of the major reasons why we fought for a separate State,” the Minister said. He said Telangana is now free from outages and is the only State in the country to offer 24×7 power supply to the farm sector.

Telangana Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao said TSREDCO was doing a commendable job in the field of conservation of fossil fuel-based energy. He said power conservation was taken by more than 150 commercial complexes in the State.

“Before Telangana was formed, there were power holidays for industries too. Now, those days are gone. Today we produce enough power for running the mega Kaleshwaram project,” the CMD said.

TK Sreedevi, Director of the Municipal Administration Department; and Prof Rajkiran V Bilolikar, associate professor at Administrative Staff College of India; received Excellency wards. Awards were also given to different sectors such as cement, commercial buildings and energy clubs in schools for conserving energy.

