Governor Narasimhan, KCR condole Sridevi’s death

Hyderabad: Governor E S L Narasimhan on Sunday expressed shock at the demise of actress Sridevi. “I am deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Sridevi, a talented and versatile actor. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a condolence message, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Sridevi. He said Sridevi who acted in Telugu, Hindi and several other Indian languages films had captivated the cine-goers with her dancing and acting skills and had earned countless fans. “It is unfortunate that Sridevi, who was still active in the film industry, died at a young age,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Sridevi’s death had left a void in the Indian film industry and left the Telugu film industry in sorrow. The several characters she portrayed in many films would be remembered forever. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.