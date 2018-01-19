Governor Narasimhan to inspect Kaleshwaram project works

By | Published: 9:07 pm 9:12 pm

Karimnagar: Governor ESL Narasimhan will visit Kaleshwaram and take stock of progress of works of barrages as part of the integrated Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts on Saturday.

At 8.30 am, Governor will reach Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district and visit Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy shrine. After breakfast, he will visit Kannepalli pump house at 9.30 and do aerial survey of Medigadda barrage at 10 am.

At 10.30, the Governor will visit Annaram barrage and Sundilla barrage and Annaram pump house at11.20 am. Later, Narasimhan will conduct aerial survey over Goliwada pumphouse and Sripada Yellampalli project in Peddapalli district at noon.

Then, he will examine underground pump house, surge pool and tunnel being taken under package-6 at Sayampet village from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm. After lunch, Governor will observe under ground pump house, surge pool and tunnel of package-8 near Laxmipur from 3.45 pm to 4.15 pm.