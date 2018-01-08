Governor Narasimhan visits Gandhi Hospital

Narasimhan was impressed with the operation theatres in the hospital and complimented the staff for its good maintenance.

By Author   |   Published: 8th Jan 2018   3:10 pm Updated: 8th Jan 2018   3:11 pm
budget session Narasimhan
File Photo: Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday visited the State-run Gandhi Hospital to undergo basic tests related to the ear in the hospital’s ENT department.

Later, the Governor, along with senior hospital officials including Superintendent P. Sravan Kumar inspected several in-patient wards in the hospital and interacted with the patients.

Also read

According to senior hospital doctors, Narasimhan was impressed with the operation theatres in the hospital and complimented the staff for its good maintenance.

The Governor is a regular patron of Gandhi Hospital. In September 2017, he underwent a minor surgery of the foot and later inaugurated the hospital’s operation theatre and diagnostic laboratory block.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!