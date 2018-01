By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat on his 70th death anniversary.

Devotional bhajans to Bapuji were presented by a group from Government Music and Dance College, Ramkote. Hymns from holy scriptures, including Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib, also were recited by the religious priests.

Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Kadiam Srihari, Nayini Narasimha Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, T Padmarao and others were present on the occasion.