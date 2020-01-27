Governor Tamilisai for interlinking of rivers

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday highlighted the Telangana government’s path-breaking initiatives in the irrigation sector, particularly the proposed linkage of Godavari river with Krishna basin for the benefit of farmers.

Addressing an impressive Republic Day parade at Public Gardens here on Sunday, she eulogised the government’s efforts to mitigate drinking water and irrigation problems faced by the State. The Governor unfurled the tricolour in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the State Cabinet. She also reviewed an impressive parade by armed forces and the State police.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who offered floral tributes at the Soldiers Memorial, received Soundararajan at the Central Lawns. “When adequate water is not available, farmers in Krishna basin undergo a lot of distress. To get over this problem permanently, the State government is preparing an alternative plan through which water from Godavari river can be diverted to Krishna basin,” the Governor said.

She pointed out that Telangana, which firmly believes in a give-and-take relationship with its neighbouring States, is ready to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh with regard to diversion of Godavari water into Krishna basin. “By diverting Godavari water to Krishna Basin, districts such as Mahabubnagar, which suffers from large scale migration; Nalgonda, which suffers from fluoride problem; and Ranga Reddy, which witnessed famine in the past; will get a permanent solution to their irrigation and drinking water problems,” she said.

“Often referred to as a man-made engineering marvel in the world, the Kaleshwaram project started pumping water from last year. From this year onwards, every day, 2 TMC of water and from the coming year 3 TMC will be pumped from the project to make Telangana fertile,” she said. Works on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Devadula and Sri Seetarama Lift Irrigation Schemes are also being fast-tracked, she said.

The Governor commended the government’s efforts to fill reservoirs during the monsoon and tanks that were revived under Mission Kakatiya. “With this, the days of farmers looking to sky for rain clouds will be gone forever,” she said.

