Governor Tamilisai inaugurates Microscopy Conference

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: More than 1,000 delegates from 18 countries from the fields of life sciences and material sciences are taking part in the 12th Asia Pacific Microscopy Conference (APMC) being held here in the city. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan inaugurated the event at Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) on Friday.

Governor said being a medical student herself, microscope was the first advanced gadget she happened to see in the first year as a medical student. “I was in awe of microscope and always admired it all through my medical practice. A simple instrument like microscope plays a very important role in detecting and proving even advanced diseases and helps medical professionals in a great way,” she said.

Dr Partha Ghosal, APMC chairman said so many microscopy experts and institutes were working on tackling viruses. “In our country scientists at National Institute of Virology are working overnight to tackle the viruses. Such is the significance of microscopy in our daily lives,” he said.

A large delegation from China was unable to attend the conference due to the Corona virus threat, a press release said.

