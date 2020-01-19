Governor Tamilisai lauds Jeevandan scheme

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderajan appreciated the hub and spoke model of free dialysis facilities for patients with chronic kidney diseases in Telangana.

Addressing nephrologists from across the country in the annual conference of Telangana Nephrology Society (TSNCON-2020), the Governor lauded Jeevandan organ donation and life-long supply of immuno-suppressants aimed to improve quality of life for kidney patients in the State.

She also stressed on preventive kidney care to tackle growing burden of kidney disease, control of diabetes, hypertension, avoiding painkillers and over the counter medications.

The two-day conference, which concluded on Sunday, was attended by over 120 delegates including senior nephrologists and PG students from across the country. It had 30 oral presentations, five poster presentations and five invited talks, featured guest lectures from international and national faculty including Dr Prabhakar Sharma from US, Dr George Abraham and Dr Sounderajan, who is a renowned nephrologist and spouse of the Governor. On the occasion, the Governor felicitated senior nephrologists for their services.

Office bearers of Telangana Nephrology Society, Dr A Gopalkishen, Dr Krishnan and Dr Manjusha and senior nephrologists including Dr Girish Naryan, Dr Anuradha, Dr Manisha Sahay, Dr Sreebhushan Raju, Dr Gangadhar Taduri, Dr Rajshekhar Charkravarty, Dr Vikranth Reddy, Dr Ratan Jha and Dr Urmila Anand were present.

