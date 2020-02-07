Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bandaru Dattatreya visit Medaram

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Mulugu: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that tribals always remained close to her heart and she was happy to visit Medaram, Asia’s biggest tribal congregation and offered prayers to the tribal goddesses.

Both Tamilisai Soundararajan and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya have visited Medaram and paid obeisance to the tribal deities Sammakka-Sarakka on Friday. Both of them have offered ‘Bangaram’ to the goddesses weighing equal to their weight, and offered special prayers. Tight security arrangements have been made during the visit of the Governors.

Speaking to media persons, Tamilisai said that the tribal culture has to be continued in the existing form. The governors were welcomed by the ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, and officials at Medaram.

