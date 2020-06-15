Governor Tamilisai suggests postponement or cancellation of Univ exams

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stated that safety of students is the foremost important amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and opined that the exams scheduled for the University students should be either postponed or cancelled. She pointed out that despite utmost care while conducting exams, she felt that there was a possibility of contracting COVID-19 for students during their travel to the exams centres and meeting their fellow students before or after the exam hours.

The Governor was responding to a request of the students from Mahatma Gandhi University of Nalgonda, seeking postponement of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. She reviewed the operations of the University through a video conference with the University Registrar and other functionaries from Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised the need for enhanced employment sources in the State Universities. She advised the University authorities to obtain the information of industries in and around their University and persuade them to allow merit students to work in the industries/organisations, which will help most of the students to earn work experience.

The Governor stressed the need for an Alumni Association for the Mahatma Gandhi University, and asked the Registrar to contact all students and make efforts in this regard. She stated that the alumni can help the University financially, teach the students and also guide them to get better employment. She wanted the University authorities and faculty to identify their strengths and weaknesses to make efforts to increase the strengths and decrease the weaknesses.

The Governor expressed her displeasure on the ranking of the University and wanted the officials to develop the University in terms of quality of education to march ahead of other State Universities. While referring to the complaints of certain students, she asked the University administration to react to all the complaints immediately.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed upon imparting the principle of 4 Es, Enjoy, Educate, Employ and Empower in the University. While she wanted the students to enjoy their time in the University and educate themselves, she asked the University officials and the faculty to ensure employment of students through qualitative education which ultimately leads to the student’s empowerment.

