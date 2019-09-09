Governor Tamilisai urges people to make Telangana stronger

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted everyone to set aside political and social differences and become partners with the State government in building a strong State to promote a strong nation.

In her address to the people of the State on assuming office, she said: “I am happy to share the joy of my role as a partner in the task of promoting the all-round development of Telangana State with the able guidance and leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.”

Stating that she was glad to note that the State had set the ground for steady, healthy and sound economic and financial growth and usher in prosperity for all sections of society, Dr Soundararajan said the government had given equal status to all festivals of all communities, giving respect to everyone’s sentiments. “The government is protecting the Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb with all commitment,” she said.

Impressive GSDP

“I am told that Telangana has achieved an impressive 14.84 per cent GSDP in 2018-19 and the State’s wealth also increased phenomenally from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs.8.66 lakh crore now. I am informed that the State has introduced initiatives in good governance through administrative reforms aimed at decentralisation,” she said.

The new Governor said the objective of taking administration and welfare benefits to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, be it in remote villages or urban towns, is on the verge of fulfillment, besides efforts to offer hassle-free services to farmers and people. “The 30-day action plan for development of all villages in the State is set to become a benchmark in administration,” she said.

Haritha Haram, power generation, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha are some of the unique programmes that the government is implementing, she noted, adding that the government had become a role model in the country in fulfilling the aspirations of Dalits, tribals, Backward Classes and minorities. “The government tops the country in public health programmes like Arogyasri for medical treatment and Kanti Velugu programme,” she said.

Success of KLIS

Soundararajan said that the Kaleswaram project, a man-made wonder and its commissioning in a record time to harness Godavari water for agriculture, power generation and also drinking water purposes, had attracted global attention. The government was utilising 575 TMC of water that would have otherwise gone waste into the sea. Similarly, I am glad that the government is implementing the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to harness water from Krishna river.

“It is also heartening to note that in its drive to adapt IT in administration, industry and infrastructure development, the government has not ignored the needs of traditional avocations like weavers and toddy tappers,” the Governor said, adding that the State government had taken up the ardent task of reconstruction and rejuvenation of State economy in the same spirit as performing holy yagnas and homas. “Today, Telangana stands as a proud and model State with the foundation for construction of a “Bangaru Telangana” having been laid strongly,” she said.

The Governor also wished the people a happy Ganesh festival and advance greetings for the oncoming Bathukamma.

Governor confident of learning Telugu in fortnight

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed confidence that she would soon be able to converse with the people of the State in Telugu. The Governor who took charge on Sunday, went around the Raj Bhavan on Monday, interacted with officials and staff, and expressed confidence that she would pick up Telugu in another fortnight to be able to speak in the language of the State.

The Governor said that soon after her appointment as the Governor and before coming to Hyderabad, she studied the socio-economic issues of the State. Being a medical doctor, the Governor called on the Raj Bhavan staff to strive to improve fitness and stay healthy. She said that she practises Yoga every day and also walks extensively daily. She said she would like to see all Raj Bhavan employees take similar steps to maintain good health.

The Governor who made it clear that she prefers to be friendly with everyone, said she expects all the officials and staff to discharge their duties with perfection. She also went around the Raj Bhavan library and appreciated the mobilization of books. She said her personal library has about 5,000 books which will soon be added to the library here at the Raj Bhavan.

