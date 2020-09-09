Governor wants first Covid-19 vaccine from Telangana

Interacting with the media from Raj Bhavan here through video conference on the occasion of completion of first year as Governor, she said the vaccine could be expected within six months or in a year.

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed hope that the first vaccine for Covid-19 would come from Telangana.

Interacting with the media from Raj Bhavan here through video conference on the occasion of completion of first year as Governor, she said the vaccine could be expected within six months or in a year.

Some institutions are already on the job to develop the vaccine and taking the lead.

The vaccine, which has some protocols, should be safe once it was given to the people, she said adding, “We should not be in a hurry. It’s not an ordinary virus. It is changing and acting in different ways,” Soundararajan said. She said her aim was to always connect with the people.

“I am a daughter of Tamil Nadu and sister of Telangana,” the Governor said, stating that more priority should be accorded to the Health and Education sectors in the State. The suggestions given in the interest of people were considered by the government. The State government has come up with several schemes for the benefit of the people apart from completing various irrigation projects, she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .