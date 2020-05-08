Govindraj, meet the country’s fastest bowler of 60s

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: If there is a question that went like this: Name the fast bowler who was part of the historic West Indies and England tours with the Indian cricket team in the 70s, and a few years later drove buses in London to make a living? Any guesses? Well, he is Hyderabad’s Devraj Devendraraj Govindraj.

Now in 70s, Govindraj was regarded as the fastest bowler in India in the 60s. He said much before the Windies tour, he missed the bus when India travelled to Australia in 1967. “I was among the 30 probables for the camp. There was a lot of talk that I was one of the sureties. Skipper Tiger Pataudi asked me to bowl bouncers at the nets. Some of the batsmen were unhappy but I had to follow my captain’s instructions. When the team finally left, I was not in the team. I was very disappointed as many felt my pace would have been ideal in Australian conditions.’’

Four years later, Govindraj made the trip to West Indies. “By then I became an experienced bowler. From 1964, I was a regular for South Zone. So this West Indies tour in 1971 gave ray of hopes. In one of the tour games against Barbados, the great Gary Sobers played and I cleaned bowled him with an out-swinger. I always took wickets against the left handers. The ball came in and rattled his stumps but by then the West Indian great had hammered 134. I had tears in my eyes.

“I remember ML Jaisimha, who was leading the side, asking me to bowl bouncers. I bounced a ball and Sobers was surprised. He left it and Jai asked me to bowl another bouncer. The next moment I see Sobers hitting a flat six over Jaisimha’s head, who was fielding at mid-off. Sobers had a big grin as he saw Jai giving instructions to me. It went outside the ground. Of course not playing in a single Test was the biggest regret.’’

Govindraj was in the squad for England tour also. “I thought I had a good chance to play in the Manchester Test. It was a green top wicket. Those days the Indian team was all about spinners. I was 100 per cent sure that I would play. But it was not to be. In this match Abid Ali took four wickets before lunch. I wish I had bowled from other end and it would have been a different story. I was shattered.

“Somehow skipper Ajit Wadekar had never faith in my abilities even though I had always taken wickets in first class games or playing for State Bank of India. Even on the tour of Sri Lanka, I captured ten wickets. I had wished Jai would have been the captain and probably would have played.’’

Govindraj said everyone kept saying that he was the fastest bowler in the country. “But they never played me either in England or West Indies. However, I had a big satisfaction when in a PM relief fund match, I clean-bowled Ramnath Parker. The stump went cartwheeling for a few metres. I remember Bishan (Bedi) measuring the distance with the stump (in lighter vein).’’

He played 93 first class games for Hyderabad picking up 190 wickets at an average of 27. He retired in 1974. The former lanky fast bowler was posted in England while working for SBI. After retirement he went to drive buses in the streets of London. “I was never ashamed of that work. Rather I enjoyed it. After retiring from SBI in 2002, my wife Chandrika asked me why I can’t take driving as my profession. The years of driving took a toll on my knee before I quit the job.’’

Govindraj has since returned to Hyderabad in 2011 and enjoying his role as coach.

