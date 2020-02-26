Govt aims to increase income to spend it for poor: KTR

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the objective of the State government was to increase its earning to facilitate more services to the people and for spending on poverty alleviation programmes.

The Minister, in a surprise visit to Jangaon district headquarters to monitor the 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme, visited several parts of the town, and interacted with councillors, ward officers and committee members.

Also read Ensure equal development of all wards: KTR tells Nalgonda officials

He said the only way to spur economic activity was to bring in more investments to the State, build more industries and create world class infrastructure. “With the State earning more, more money can be spent on creating basic amenities for the poor,” he said.

“The government under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programmes to create basic amenities in both rural and urban Telangana so that people can live in a healthy atmosphere,” the Minister added.

Explaining the importance of creating a healthy environment, he said that the government was mulling imposing fines on land owners who leave their open plots unattended. “We might even take over such lands if they fail to heed our warnings,” he said.

The Minister who has taken up the programme on a mission mode was categorical in saying that every household must segregate garbage. “In Jangaon there is a proposal to replace all existing garbage bins with new ones with new colours. The initiative will be successful only if citizens make it a point to throw garbage into the bins, not outside,” he said.

“Burning of dry waste along with plastic and other carcinogenic material in open places could be harmful to health, so please segregate the waste,” he said. He then directed the authorities to talk to pig rearers and convince them to take the pigs to the outer periphery of the town.

“In Sircilla we have offered alternative employment to the owners of these pigs and they have accepted our proposal,” the Minister explained. He invited the local legislator and municipal councillors to visit Sircilla to understand how the town made a mark in making money out of dry waste.

Cautioning the people about false promises about two bedroom houses, he said that it was the responsibility of the government to identify the needy and hand them over the houses. “We have the details of everyone in the State through the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, so please don’t believe anyone who asks for money promising you a two bedroom house,” the Minister said.

He, however, made it clear that the allocation of houses would only begin from the poorest of the poor of the society. Rama Rao also made it clear that the government would be very strict when it comes to illegal layouts as it affects planned development of the urban landscape envisaged under ‘Pattana Pragathi’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter