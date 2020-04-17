Govt approach must be realistic, not cosmetic

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:42 pm

The announcement that an additional Rs. 2,000 per family would be given under MGNREGA is a misnomer, because it is nothing but an inflation over the previous year’s figure. All the government has to do is to provide minimum wages under MGNREGA. Secondly, now that there is no possibility of works being taken up under MGNREGA in view of social distancing, it would be prudent to permit agricultural operations under MGNREGA, since rabi harvest season has started, by tweaking the rules and giving priority to seamless post-harvest activities.

Farmers are not getting labour for post-harvest works such as cutting, sorting, packing, transportation, storage, etc. So, these farm works must be dovetailed to MGNREGA for 40 days, so that we can achieve the twin objectives of giving employment to local poor and farmers getting labour for their post-harvest works. Secondly, an additional 35 days of farming activities must be permitted under MGNREGA for the next kharif season, which will help the local poor get additional 40 days of unskilled work.

Then, ex-gratia amount of Rs. 1,000 in three months for poor senior citizens, widows and poor divyangans will come to Rs. 300 per month, which is a pittance. So, I feel, the approach of the government has to be pragmatic and realistic, not cosmetic.

World Bank funds

The World Bank has given US$ 1 billion emergency fund to India under fast track process to tackle coronavirus pandemic out of the total of US$ 1.9 billion it has approved. And, recently, it approved an additional US$ 160 billion to support various measures focusing on health and economic recovery of various countries. India has to take full advantage of this forthwith.

Now, things are becoming clear that coronavirus will further cripple the already frail Indian economy. Many States are indicating huge revenue losses due to Covid. For example, proportionate monthly tax and non-tax revenue of Government of Telangana is Rs. 4,000 crore, but the first 10 days collection in April, 2020, is abysmally low at Rs. 100 crore; which means, with the lockdown continuing for the entire month of April, the Telangana government would be losing around Rs. 3,700 crore. And, as per reports, Andhra Pradesh would be losing about Rs. 4,500 crore in April due to lockdown. With the present economic catastrophe, the financial system remains burdened with weak balance-sheets which thwart any upside swing. So, there is an urgent need for a collective effort at the State and Central level, while industry is eagerly looking for handholding to capture the light at the end of the tunnel as this will script a new Indian story.

Need for quantitative easing

The revival strategy should aim at Indian GDP growing at double digit in the shortest possible time with a long term vision and be prepared for the opportunities likely to emerge from across the world after the pandemic. As mentioned, there is little possibility of India falling into the abyss of recession. This is because, earlier, we were importing 55% of electronics from China which have fallen to 40%, we are importing nearly 70% of APIs from China; we are dependent on power equipment worth nearly US$ 10 billion, organic chemicals worth US$ 6 billion, fertilizer, iron and steel apart from other things. As a countermeasure, there is an urgent need to promote indigenous production to reduce dependence on a single market.

Time is running out and it would be dangerous for the government to wait any longer and the only way to counter the impending recession is through quantitative easing which is being followed by many Central Banks, right from US to Australia. The quantitative easing has to be, at least, 10% of India’s GDP. The second step is to ease interest by 150-200 basis points from the existing levels with additional lending by financial institutions, particularly to MSME sector, for working capital.

More money to people

While the liquidity is abundant and banks are unwilling to lend, the reverse repo should be brought down to zero and ensure new asset class through other financial intermediaries to rescue the MSME sector. Thirdly, there is a need to put more money in the hands of people to stimulate spending. The Direct Tax Code Committee recommended giving more money to higher taxpayers (Rs 20 lakh and above) to encourage spending. Fourthly, bring down GST rates after consulting sectoral forces. RBI announced moratorium on EMIs, but waiver of interest is the need of the hour by subvention. This needs to be looked at. While industry, particularly SMEs, livestock, agriculture and services sector have been awaiting the relief measures to reorient their plans in these desperate times any further procrastination in the name of appropriate package is akin to “operation being successful but patient dying”. Fifthly, GOI can ask RBI to buy some of the securities to be issued by the government, since buying of securities has not been done by RBI during the last many decades. Sixthly, RBI has more than Rs. 9 lakh crore as reserves which is 26.5% of its assets, against the global norm of 16%. This indicates that RBI is more than adequately capitalized. So, the surplus – when you take global norm into consideration – of Rs. 9 lakh crore be given to the government at this difficult time. Seventhly, GOI can come out with infrastructure bonds with lock-in period of 10 years as was done in 2011 and 2012 which can generate money from the market.

Growth-oriented vision

Eighthly, the NBFCs, housing finance companies, mutual funds have to be supported as they are facing severe financial crunch. There are sectors like poultry – an agri-allied activity – which was ruined due to misinformation in social and other media that eating chicken and eggs causes Covid-19, which ultimately left nearly 70 lakh workers on the road. Such sectors need to be taken care of. Finally, in this period of the unprecedented lockdown, we cannot hang on to fiscal deficit nor is it possible to adhere to FRBM Act. So, there is no other way to breach fiscal deficit figure of 3% to, at least, 6%. But, at the same time, we should also worry about the ratings given by rating agencies, since investors’ confidence and investment proposals depend on the ratings given by such agencies. So, a balance has to be maintained by the GOI. Thus an appropriate strategy to cleanse the economy of all the ills and a growth-oriented vision has to be put in place that will ensure India coming out on of the top economies with reliability, compassion and resurgence. Though, Covid-19 has shattered the dreams of India and its hopes, India is a great country and will reform itself more in crisis.

(Concluded)

(Author is a TRS leader and Member of Lok Sabha from Chevella Constituency of Telangana)

Dr. Ranjith Reddy, Member of Lok Sabha, Chevella, Telangana

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .