Govt buses start operations, temples reopen for public in Tamil Nadu

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Chennai: Government buses resumed operations and temples reopened for the public after a gap of about 160 days, in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing was mandatory.

Following the relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the government began intra-district bus services.

Officials said the number of buses will be increased gradually based on the demand.

However, private bus operators did not ply their vehicles saying that intra-district transport with restrictions on the number of passengers is not a viable proposition for them.

The private bus operators said they should be allowed inter-district operations so that it is financially viable.

The big temples in the state saw devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Chennai Metro Rail will resume services from September 7 onwards and the decision on operating the suburban trains will be taken after a review.

Private organisations were allowed to carry on operations with 100 per cent staff strength.

In the hosiery town Tiruppur, the knitwear units started functioning with a higher staff strength.

As part of more relaxations from Tuesday, all shops, including grocery, vegetable and tea vendors can remain open for an additional hour till 8 p.m.

But educational institutions, amusement parks, zoos, museums and other places where people congregate in large numbers will remain under lockdown till September 30.