Govt Chief Whip flags off Fit India rally in Warangal

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao flagged off the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ organised under tha aegis of the Telangana Department of Sports at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda.

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Everyone should be physically fit and mentally strong, and hence one must focus on physical activity making it a part of lifestyle, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said on Thursday.

He along with GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao flagged off the ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ organised under tha aegis of the Telangana Department of Sports at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda.

Speaking before flagging off the run, Vinay Bhaskar said that physical activity, particularly jogging, is a great way to improve the level of health. “Jogging can raise your levels of good cholesterol while ensuring proper lung function and use. In addition, it also boosts your immune system and lowers your risk of developing blood clots,” he said, adding that jogging can actually help women lower the risk of breast cancer besides reducing the risk of having a stroke.

“Many doctors today recommend jogging for people who are in the early stages of diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis, and it is proven to help reduce the risk of having a heart attack,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ‘Fit India’ programme to make the people aware about fitness, he said and appreciated the Department of Sports for conducting the fitness run. Corporator Vemula Srinivas, Sunil, Sports officials Ashok, Dhanalakshmi and others attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .