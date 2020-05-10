Govt Chief Whip, GWMC commissioner participate in ’10 mins at 10 am’ programme

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Warangal Urban: Responding to the call given by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao to check the seasonal diseases by taking up special cleaning drive, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, GWMC mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, commissioner Pamela Satpathy and film director Tharun Bhaskar have participated in the ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ in the city on Sunday.

Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who has visited each house at Rangampet locality, has emptied the plant pots, tyres, broken pots, drums and other objects that store the water thus become the breeding grounds for the mosquitoes and urged the residents to clean them on every Sunday. Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar along with Pamela Satpathy and film director Tharun Bhaskar have participated in anto-mosquito campaign in Waddepally locality in the city.

Meanwhile, District Collectors of the districts, municipal commissioners and other officials of the erstwhile Warangal district have actively involved in the cleaning drive.

