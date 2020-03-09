Govt committed to development of villages: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is committed to the development of villages which is why he allocated large amount for Panchayat Raj Department in the Budget, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Minister toured Palakurthy and Devaruppula mandals in the district on Monday and laid foundation stones for the construction of CC roads and also inaugurated newly constructed roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said the roads in the villages would get a facelift with the allocations of funds to the PR Department. “Chief Minister has given directions to officials that all villages must get CC roads and roads should be completed at the earliest,” he added.

Later, he held a review meeting with people’s representatives, officials of Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply (RWS) and Palle Pragathi scheme.

“Unlike the past, Chief Minister allocated a whopping Rs 23,005 crore to the PR Department, Rs 600 crore has been earmarked for the construction of CC roads and special funds were sanctioned for Palle Pragathi scheme. No other Chief Minister has worked so hard for the development of villages in the past,” Dayakar Rao said. He asked the officials to complete the CC road construction by the end of March.

Speaking on the powers and duties of local body representatives, he said Chief Minister would soon resolve all issues being faced by Zilla Parishad members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, MPP members and sarpanches. At Palakurthy, the Minister celebrated Holi with children.

